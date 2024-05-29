Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 1,563.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSNYW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
