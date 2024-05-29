Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.87

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.87 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 15.53 ($0.20), with a volume of 161,509 shares changing hands.

Plexus Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The firm has a market cap of £17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.35.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

