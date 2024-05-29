Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 60,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

