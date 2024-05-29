Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 60,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
