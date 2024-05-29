Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $171,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 197,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 550,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,694. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

