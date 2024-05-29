Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,459 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

TRNO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 289,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,019. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.