Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PBSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

