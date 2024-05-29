Peter Adamek Sells 5,874 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 613,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,381. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.65. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Bank of America upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.91.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

