Peter Adamek Sells 5,874 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 613,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,381. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.65. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
