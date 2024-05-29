PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRT stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.