Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

