Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,305 shares of company stock worth $110,608. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

