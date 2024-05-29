PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 1.6%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.28 and last traded at $152.17. 6,158,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,043,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

