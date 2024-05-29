PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Up 138.1% in May

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the April 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCM. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

