Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

