Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 13,746 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 318,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 765,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

