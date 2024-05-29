Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 13,370 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 971,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

