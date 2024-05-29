Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $260.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.