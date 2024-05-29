Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $2,919,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3,039.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,603 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in DraftKings by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

