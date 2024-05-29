Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,879 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,482,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

