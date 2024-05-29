Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 25,939 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432,136 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

