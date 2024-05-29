Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.90

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.90 ($8.36) and traded as high as GBX 768.50 ($9.81). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 768.50 ($9.81), with a volume of 241,914 shares.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 704.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 656.99.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

Insider Activity

About Paragon Banking Group

In related news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £3,158.75 ($4,034.16). In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Peter Hill bought 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.65) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,144.27). Also, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £3,158.75 ($4,034.16). Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

