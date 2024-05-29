Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.90

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.90 ($8.36) and traded as high as GBX 768.50 ($9.81). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 768.50 ($9.81), with a volume of 241,914 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 704.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 656.99.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.
