Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
