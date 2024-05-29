Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Buys $44,115.84 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 23,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,115.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Palladyne AI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 159,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.27. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 1,390.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.87%.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

