Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ULH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 5,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,277. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

