Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Down 94.8% in May

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 19,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,306. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

