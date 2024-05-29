PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $298.36 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $298.36 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,372,877 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,355,786.0094119 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.37323134 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,296,731.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

