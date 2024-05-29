Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

