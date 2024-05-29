Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:OVV opened at $49.20 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

