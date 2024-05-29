OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $599,262.24 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $134.73. 77,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,257. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 208.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

