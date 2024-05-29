OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

