Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Open Text Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.