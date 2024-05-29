Omni Network (OMNI) Price Hits $19.06 on Top Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $198.02 million and $48.58 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $19.06 or 0.00027820 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 18.43174219 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $77,375,259.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

