Olympiad Research LP Takes $415,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 447,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.