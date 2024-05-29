Olympiad Research LP Takes $415,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Price Performance
PagerDuty stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 447,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty
Insider Activity at PagerDuty
In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.