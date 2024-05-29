Olympiad Research LP Takes $306,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.14, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.