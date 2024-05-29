Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 21,274 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 477.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of FRO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.03.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
