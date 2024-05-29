Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 21,274 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 477.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Frontline Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FRO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.