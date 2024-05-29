Olympiad Research LP Invests $405,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 177.3% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 161,008 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. 45,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,705. The firm has a market cap of $772.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.36. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.