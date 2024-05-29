Olympiad Research LP Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $252.07. The stock had a trading volume of 456,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

