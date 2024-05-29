Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 2,457 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. abrdn plc raised its position in Airbnb by 44.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,380. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.28.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

