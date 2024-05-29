Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 316.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.89. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

