Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Dorian LPG Price Performance
Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 294,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $49.54.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dorian LPG Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.
Dorian LPG Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Read More
