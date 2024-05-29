Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 721 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. 13,897,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,311,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

