Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 14,747 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 396,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

