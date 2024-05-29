Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Encore Wire by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE traded up $10.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.35. The stock had a trading volume of 685,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,957. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.38.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

