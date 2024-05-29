Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 3,442,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

