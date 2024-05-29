Olistico Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,515,095 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

