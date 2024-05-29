Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,175,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

