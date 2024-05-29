Olistico Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.84. 34,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day moving average is $302.13. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

