Olistico Wealth LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,286. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

