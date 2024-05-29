Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

