Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $631-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.24 million. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 4,611,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

