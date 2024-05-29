Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

